Weekly WWE NXT Episodes Removed From Peacock

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful reports that Peacock has removed the archived weekly episodes of WWE NXT from its service after the show moved to the CW. NXT premium live events are still available.

New episodes of NXT will be available on the CW app but archived episodes are not available.

NXT, Joseph Lee

