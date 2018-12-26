This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions: Shane Strickland 2018 Retrospective, More

– Highspots Wrestling Network has added new content for this week, including Shane Strickland looking at his past year. You can see the full list of new content below per PWInsider:

Bar Wrestling 26 Mistletoe Can Be Deadly If You Eat It

1. Ray Rosas vs Aaron Solow

2. Nicole Savoy vs Delilah Doom vs Shotzi Blackheart

3. PJ Black vs Luchasaurus

4. Killer Baes vs RockNES Monsters

5. Jungle Boy vs Eli Everfly

6. Violence Unlimited vs Wakanda Vice

Hitting the Highspots Shane Strickland 2018 Retrospective

On this special edition of “Hitting the Highspots” which is becoming a yearly tradition, Rob Naylor sits down with Shane Strickland and covers the year that Swerve had in 2018. Get ready to take a journey with Shane Strickland and your host Rob Naylor on an in depth look at almost every match from the year that Shane had.

Each match, each opponent, and each promotion is discussed and what life is like for an independent wrestling superstar. All the top promotions are discussed from AAW, DEFY, OTT, MLW, and so many more.

AAW Pro Unstoppable – 11/24/18 Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago, IL

1. Ace Romero vs. Stephen Wolf

2. Mance Warner vs. Fred Yehi

3. Deonn Rusman vs. PACO

4. Jimmy Jacobs & Josh Briggs vs. Darby Allin & Jessicka Havok

5. WRSTLING (David Starr & Eddie Kingston) vs. Matt Sydal & Colt Cabana

6. ACH vs. Trevor Lee

7. MJF vs. Sami Callihan

8. Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Curt Stallion & Jake Something

9. AAW Tag Team Championship: Laredo Kid & Rey Horus vs. FireFox (Myron Reed & AR Fox)(c)

10. AAW Women’s Championship: Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee(c)

Queens Of Combat presents “Heir To The Throne” Tournament to crown a #1 Contender 9/8/18 at the QOC Arena in Charlotte, NC.

1. Thunderkitty VS Zeda Zhang

2. Savannah Evans VS Lynzee Pike

3. Kris Statlander VS Laynie Luck

4. Vanity VS Kasey Catal

5. Zoey Skye VS Brittany Blake

6. Clara Sinclaire VS Samantha Heights

7. Angel Rose VS Madi Maxx

Southern States Wrestling – Christmas Night Star Wars 2013 – Armed Forces Center – Mt. Carmel, TN 12/25/13

Action Called by Joe Wheeler and Memphis Wrestling’s Randy Hales

1. Scott Sterling vs. Bulldog Mac

2. Chic White vs. Southern Storm

3. Krunch The Equalizer vs. Ray Idol

4. Battle Royal

5. Southern States Tag Titles Frank Parker and Scott Sterling vs. Ricky Morton and Jake Booth

6. Street Fight Lucas Angel vs. D’Andre Jackson

7. Southern States Title Thorn w/Brian Michaels vs. Eric Darkstorm

8. Lights Out, Anything Goes, Last Man Standing, Special Ref Jimmy Valiant Frank Parker vs. Beau James w/ Misty James

TCW Silent Nightmare 5: Night Terrors 16-12-18

1. TCW World Championship: Suger Dunkerton vs HT Drake vs Soner Dursun

2. Rampage Brown vs The Great O’Kharn

3. TCW Women’s Championship: Rhio vs Eliza Roux vs Natalie Sykes vs Ivy vs Ruby Radley

4. The Lion Kings vs Crown of Thorns

5. Brady Phillips vs Grodd

6. Sean Only vs Will Kroos

7. El Ligero & Man Like Dereiss vs Super Smash Brothers

8. Addy Starr vs Eliza Roux