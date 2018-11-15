Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Hidden Gems Features The 1993 Survivor Series Showdown Special

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection

According to WWE Network News, the 1993 “Survivor Series Showdown” USA Network special will be today’s WWE Network “Hidden Gem.” This special aired the Monday prior to the Survivor Series as a way to build hype for the PPV event. Matches include…

* WWF Champion Yokozuna with Mr. Fuji vs. Bret Hart
* Doink the Clown vs. Bastion Booger
* Virgil vs. Crush with Mister Fuji
* Marty Jannetty vs. Irwin R. Schyster

