This Week’s WWE Network Additions: Crown Jewel, Mixed Match Challenge Season Two, More

– This week’s additions to the WWE Network will include Crown Jewel, the debut of Mixed Match Challenge season two and more. The full list is below courtesy of PWInsider:

Monday

Following Raw: House Hardy Halloween Special (repeat)

Wednesday

* 1 PM ET: Live Stream of October 31st, 2017 Smackdown

* 4 PM ET: NXT UK (two episodes)

* 7 PM ET: 205 Live

* 8 PM ET: NXT

Thursday

9:50 PM ET: Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Premiere

Friday

* 11 AM ET: WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show

* 12 PM ET: WWE Crown Jewel

Saturday

* 3 PM ET: This Week in WWE