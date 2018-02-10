This Week’s WWE Network Additions: NXT, 205 Live, More

According to Pwinsider.com, here are the coming additions to the WWE network this week…

MONDAY

– Monday at 12 PM Eastern, it will be “Raw” from June 1, 2015 which features the following description: “Roman Reigns is forced to compete for a spot in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Plus, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and more!”

– After “Raw” on the USA Network, it will be a brand-new episode of WWE ” Ride Along” with Elias and the Balor Club

TUESDAY

– Tuesday at 10:20 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live” featuring the following first round matchups in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament:

* Akira Tozawa versus Mark Andrews

* Tony Nese versus Drew Gulak

WEDNESDAY

– Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” featuring the following:

* Roderick Strong versus Pete Dunne for the United Kingdom Championship

* Shayna Baszler versus Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship.

* Aleister Black in action.

THURSDAY

– Thursday at 1 PM and 2 PM Eastern it will be the live stream debut of “Total Divas” episodes from season six. These episodes have the following description respectively:

* “Maryse clashes with Mike when she makes big decisions without him, while Brie panics after a pregnancy scare.”

* “Renee must intervene after Paige behaves erratically and misses work, Nicole asks Bryan to help with her comeback against Brie’s wishes.”

– Thursday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be the WWE Network debut of the “Mixed Match Challenge” week five featuring Rusev and Lana versus Elias and Bayley.

FRIDAY

– In honor of Presidents’ Day in the United States, this week’s ” Flashback Friday” marathon is “Hail to the Chief: WWE Presidents”

– At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “Raw” from September 27, 1993 which sees WWF President Jack Tunney strip Shawn Michaels of The Intercontinental Title.

– At 4 PM Eastern It will be “Raw” from January 20, 1997 which will see WWF President Gorilla Monsoon address the controversy of that year’s Royal Rumble.

– At 5 PM Eastern, It will be the live stream debut of ” NWA World Championship Wrestling” from July 1, 1989 featuring an appearance from NWA Executive Vice President Jim Herd addressing Ric Flair’s future.

– At 5:35 PM Eastern: it will be the episode of ” Swerved” with Mister McMahon going undercover.

– At 6 PM Eastern, it will be “Raw” from January 29, 1996 featuring the debut of interim WWF President “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

– At 7 PM Eastern, it will be “Raw” from February 26, 1996 featuring the announcement from Roddy Piper of the Wrestlemania 12 Iron Man match between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

– At 8 PM Eastern, it will be the 1994 ” Royal Rumble” which features President Jack Tunney attempt to clarify controversy in the Royal Rumble match,

SUNDAY

– Sunday at 1:30 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from February 7, 2017 which has the following description: “Randy Orton faces WWE Champion John Cena in the main event. The Miz, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and Dean Ambrose meet in a Fatal 4-Way Match.”