wrestling / News
Weigh-In & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which is being taped tonight and airs next week on FOX:
* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio weigh in for their Crown Jewel match
