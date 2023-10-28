wrestling / News

Weigh-In & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

October 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 11-3-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which is being taped tonight and airs next week on FOX:

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio weigh in for their Crown Jewel match

