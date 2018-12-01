Wendi Richter Says The Fabulous Moolah Was An Evil Person

In an interview with Prime Time with Sean Mooney (via Wrestlezone), Wendi Richter spoke about her relationship with The Fabulous Moolah, who she described as an evil person and more. Here are highlights:

On fans still remembering her: “I just walked out [of WWE] because of how I was treated. I kept wrestling, but I wasn’t on television and I thought people would forget me, but a lot of people didn’t, to my surprise.”

On how she was treated in the business: “I was always treated with respect because I carried myself like a lady, like I am and I was treated that way, so that’s all I can say. I was always treated with respect. There were a few times when a few of the wrestlers were a little out of line and I put them right in their place, so it didn’t happen again. It got around, ‘Don’t mess with her!’”

On her falling out with WWF: “That door closed with the WWF and I started going to college and I just thank the Lord that I did that. Whenever I do any event now, whether it’s a signing or whatever, I just thank the Lord that I have an education and I could go anywhere in this country and get a job and make far more than I ever did at wrestling. I make far more than I ever made in wrestling and I get to sleep in my own bed and I have five horses and dogs and cats. I couldn’t have that when I was wrestling on the road.”

On the Fabulous Moolah: “[My relationship with Moolah] was never good. She never helped get me to the main event. She used me kinda like Elvis Presley’s manager. She got 25% of my pay and there were times I didn’t even know what I got paid. She would cut me a check and so I had to stop that. Once I started wrestling, the promoters were asking for me and she didn’t promote me. There were times they tried to get me and she told them I was booked and I wasn’t. I think she was a very hateful person and I’ve never been around anyone that was as hateful and spoke so coarsely. I mean she was worse than a sailor. I never heard anyone cuss and her cuss combinations and the way she talked about people, I’d never been around that and I wasn’t around it very long because that’s the opposite of what I want to surround myself with. I’m a positive; I look forward to things. I try to speak kind of people or don’t say anything, but she hurt me anytime she could and I realized that early on. She was an evil person and I didn’t ever want to be around her. They [WWE] contacted me a long time after that [screwjob] and wanted me to do a battle royal and I said, ‘Is Moolah gonna be in it?’ I wanted to get back at her. She was already dead and gone to hell, so I never got to wrestle her again.”

On her Hall of Fame induction: “It was one of the highlights of my life probably. I was very nervous when I gave my speech. I’m not nervous to wrestle, but to speak like that and having to stand up by myself without having a commentator, I was pretty nervous and I was hoping I wouldn’t forget what I wanted to say because I was nervous. I was so glad. It was a good feeling. I felt like it was justified and had that not happened to me on November 25, 1985 like it did, I probably wouldn’t have gone to college. I’d probably been wrestling year after year after year and who knows? I was spared from that and brought to another level. I got the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club and was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. It seems like another lifetime ago, to be honest with you, but I still love it. I do, but I love what I’m doing now too. I feel blessed that I was able to go to college and it gives me a really good feeling.”