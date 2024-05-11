wrestling / News
Wendy Choo Comments on Her In-Ring Return on NXT Level Up
May 11, 2024 | Posted by
– Wendy Choo made her in-ring return on last night’s edition of NXT Level Up, beating Wren Sinclair. It was Choo’s first time in the ring in almost a year. Earlier today, Wendy Choo commented on the fan reception for her return.
She wrote on her X account, “This crowd was INCREDIBLE! I was holding back my tears behind that big smile. Truly a moment I will never forget. It feels great to be back! 😴♥️”
This crowd was INCREDIBLE! I was holding back my tears behind that big smile. Truly a moment I will never forget. It feels great to be back! 😴♥️ https://t.co/TtrIBnUsv3
— Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) May 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Continue Big Bill-Ricky Starks Team
- UK Fans Reportedly Not Happy About High Prices for WWE Clash at the Castle
- Booker T Hopes Ric Flair Slows Down After Heart Attack In Retirement Match
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino