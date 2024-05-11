Wendy Choo Comments on Her In-Ring Return on NXT Level Up

– Wendy Choo made her in-ring return on last night’s edition of NXT Level Up, beating Wren Sinclair. It was Choo’s first time in the ring in almost a year. Earlier today, Wendy Choo commented on the fan reception for her return.

She wrote on her X account, “This crowd was INCREDIBLE! I was holding back my tears behind that big smile. Truly a moment I will never forget. It feels great to be back! 😴♥️”