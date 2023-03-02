Wendy Choo Reportedly Out With Legitimate Injury

– F4WOnline.com reports that WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo is currently out of action with an undisclosed injury. The new was first posted by F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez to his Twitter subscribers.

On last Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV, Choo was attacked in the NXT parking lot and was attended to by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Alvarez reports that the angle was done to temporarily write Choo off of television as she’s currently dealing with a legitimate injury.

Choo’s injury is reportedly considered as not “too serious,” but she will be out for a little while. She last competed on the February 16 edition of Main Event, beating Dana Brooke in a singles match at the Barclays Center.

You can view of clip of the injury angle with Wendy Choo from Tuesday’s episode of NXT below: