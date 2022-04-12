wrestling / News
Wendy Choo Reportely Signed WWE Extension Last Year
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
Wendy Choo is locked in with WWE for a while, as she reportedly signed a contract extension last year. Fightful reports that Choo was offered a new deal before she returned to WWE TV as Mei Ying, but that the deal wasn’t signed until much later.
Choo, who along with Dakota Kai made it to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes classic, is said to be pleasing people backstage with their work and a higher-up in WWE noted that it’s clear Choo will excel when given the right opportunity. The length of her contract extension has not been revealed.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Appreciation For FTR, How They’ve Set Themselves Apart From Other Wrestlers
- William Regal On His Connection With Jon Moxley In WWE, Working With Moxley & Bryan Danielson In AEW
- Tony Schiavone Says Tony Khan Approves All Of Max Caster’s Raps Now
- Video of Miz and Nia Jax From Alexa Bliss’ Wedding Goes Viral