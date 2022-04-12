wrestling / News

Wendy Choo Reportely Signed WWE Extension Last Year

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wendy Choo Gigi Dolan NXT Stand and Deliver Image Credit: WWE

Wendy Choo is locked in with WWE for a while, as she reportedly signed a contract extension last year. Fightful reports that Choo was offered a new deal before she returned to WWE TV as Mei Ying, but that the deal wasn’t signed until much later.

Choo, who along with Dakota Kai made it to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes classic, is said to be pleasing people backstage with their work and a higher-up in WWE noted that it’s clear Choo will excel when given the right opportunity. The length of her contract extension has not been revealed.

