Various News: Werner Herzog Says He Watches WrestleMania, Tegan Nox and Dio Maddin on UUDD, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Disco Inferno and Lena Yada

– Renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog in a recent interview with Variety this week mentioned that he watches WrestleMania when asked about his TV viewing habits. He said the following:

“I do, I watch the news from different sources. Sometimes I see things that are completely against my cultural nature. I was raised with Latin and Ancient Greek and poetry from Greek antiquity, but sometimes, just to see the world I live in, I watch WrestleMania.”

Werner Herzog added:

“You have to know what a good amount of the population is watching. Do not underestimate the Kardashians. As vulgar as they may be, it doesn’t matter that much, but you have to find some sort of orientation. As I always say, the poet must not close his eyes, must not avert them.”

– A new UpUpDownDown video is out where Tegan Nox, Dio Maddin, and Tyler Breeze play some of the Untitled Goose Game. you can check out that video below.

– Here’s a list of today’s Wrestling birthdays:

* Impact’s Disco Inferno turns 52 years old.

* Former WWE Superstar Lena Yada turns 41.

* Former ECW talent Elektra turns 49.

* Today is also the birthday of of late Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli. He would’ve been 40 years old.