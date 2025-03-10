Indie Wrestler Wes Barkley Comments On Being Extra For Seth Rollins and CM Punk Brawl: ‘They Hate Each Other’

In an interview with Fightful, independent wrestler Wes Barkley spoke about being an extra for the CM Punk and Seth Rollins brawl on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. The extras served as security team members to attempt to break up the fight between the two. Punk and Rollins will meet in a cage match on tonight’s episode.

Barkley said: “They hate each other. For real, they hate each other. I was kind of trying to feel it out the last couple of weeks and see what’s going on because it’s WrestleMania season and things are heating up. I never saw them in the same room or the same place. Buffalo was freezing out. It’s 6:30 or 7:30 and it’s starting to get cold. ‘Why is it freezing?’ ‘They are leaving this door open for when Punk gets here.’ Punk pulled up and they sent us. ‘Follow him.’ Just chaos. They said, ‘Try to get them if you can.’ All of a sudden, I see Seth running from the side, now we’re in the crowd, I’m taking it all in. I’m still a little sore from it. I caught a couple elbows, thought I had a black eye for a day. It was chaos. I don’t really do a lot of the security. I’m not a security for hire in that sense. I did a little door guy shift, sometimes, but it wasn’t my thing. My thing is in the ring. I’ll take it as where I’m supposed to be. We did have the numbers. I don’t know how that happened. You have to give it up for Punk and Seth. [Hatred goes a long way]. For real. We’ll put it on the producers as well. Get Hurricane in there, he wasn’t doing shit. I was staying close to [Jason Jordan], I thought we were going to do a little tag team action. That’s not how it worked out. It was electric though.“