Wes Lee, Cora Jade Pick Up Wins On TNA Impact

NXT talent came up victorious on this week’s TNA Impact in Cora Jade and Wes Lee. Thursday night’s show saw Jade battle Hyan, while Lee took on Ace Austin.

Jade was able to pick up the win over Hyan but was stopped from a post-match attack by Xia Brookside, while Lee beat Austin with help from his allies Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. The Rascalz came out to save Austin from a post-match beatdown.