Wes Lee Says He’s ‘Done’ After Loss to Ilja Dragunov On WWE NXT

Wes Lee has left the Capitol Wrestling Center, saying that he’s “done” after his tough loss on this week’s WWE NXT. Lee lost a NXT Championship #1 contender’s match on this week’s this week’s show to Ilja Dragunov to kick off the episode.

Later in the show, Lee was seen behind Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams cleaning out his locker and taking his nameplate off the locker. He later said that he’d said he would be going home if he didn’t get to No Mercy and then walked out the door, saying he’s “done.”

No word on what’s next for Lee.