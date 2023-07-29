Wes Lee on Being in Happy in WWE NXT, What He Learned in His Move to Singles

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, Wes Lee discussed his transition to singles work in WWE NXT and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wes Lee on being happy right now: “First and foremost, Wes Lee is happy. That was one of the things that I was really searching for was my happiness. I was lost without my partner. We really, really cut our teeth together and we grew a bond that is honestly still inseparable to this day. But not having him right by my side definitely made it very, very difficult for me to go through my day-to-day things.”

On what he discovered about himself as a singles wrestler: “As I grew on my own within this, I began to discover more about myself that I possibly was pushing to the side or trying to neglect in some kind of way. It was a blessing and curse at the exact same time because I really got to dive further into myself. As I discovered who I was, I discovered that I’m a talented individual.”

“I should have a lot more confidence in myself and be able to know that I can stand toe to toe with some of the best in the world because I’m kind of also in that echelon as well,” Lee continued. “So now that I have proven that to not only everyone out there in the world but [also] to myself, I now know whatever I set my mind to, no matter what the obstacle is in front of me or surrounding me, I’m definitely gonna make my way to my goal in some way, shape, or form.”