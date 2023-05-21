Wes Lee Hits Milestone as WWE NXT North American Champion

Wes Lee has hit a milestone as the WWE NXT North American champion, as he now has the longest recognized reign in history. Lee has been champion for 210 days after winning it at Halloween Havoc on October 22 of last year.

This comes with a caveat, however. Lee is only the longest-reigning champion in terms of days recognized by WWE. Due to how NXT was taped back in 2019, Velveteen Dream technically holds the all-time record with 231 days (209 recognized by WWE). For Lee to break this record, he will have to hold the belt until June 10.

Lee’s next scheduled defense is at NXT Battleground on May 28, where he’ll face Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy.