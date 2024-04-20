Wes Lee Gives Injury Update, Says He’s ‘Making Great Progress’

Wes Lee gave an update on his health nearly six months after he went out of action due to a back injury. Lee announced on the December 5th episode of WWE NXT that he had suffered a serious back injury and would be out of action for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery. Lee most recently gave an update in March, and he noted in his latest update that he’s making good progress though he doesn’t know when he’ll be back.

Lee wrote:

“Update: Making great progress, still uncertain when everything will be firing properly with my body, but the mind is strong. Having creative waves and I’m diving back into outlets to create art. Haven’t done this since ‘08 so bare with the sloppiness..have a great weekend!”