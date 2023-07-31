Wes Lee On Taking Inspiration From Bruce Lee, Adapting To Different Opponents

Wes Lee has had a number of ups and downs in his career, and he recently talked about how a Bruce Lee quote has inspired him. Lee spoke with Under the Ring recently and talked about his approach to his life goals and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being inspired by Bruce Lee: “One of my favorite sayings is from Mr. Bruce Lee: ‘Be like water.’ You should be able to fit into any position that you need to be in, and still make an impact with whatever it is that you’re doing, and … that’s kind of my thing. No matter what position you put me into, I’m going to shine in some way, shape, or form.”

On how he handled different opponents during North American Title reign: “When all of the opponents would step up, I quickly assessed their strengths [and] their weaknesses, compared them to mine, and adjusted. That’s what you have to do, especially — especially — when you’re doing open challenges because, again, you never know who’s going to step up.”