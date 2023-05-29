wrestling / News
Wes Lee Retains North American Championship At NXT Battleground
Wes Lee is still your NXT North American Champion, defeating Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy at Battleground. Lee picked up the win over the two competitors in the opening match of the PPV. The finish came when Lee hit a Cardiac Kick on Gacy to get the win.
Lee’s title reign now stands at 219 days, having won the then-vacant title in October at Halloween HavocYou can see highlights from the match below.
The North American Championship Match gets us started tonight at #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/kQcFKSyKuo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2023
BIG. STRONG. BOI. 💪#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/Xcd1XtqQrk
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
