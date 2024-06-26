– At WWE NXT Heatwave, Wes Lee will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Title. However, if Femi wins, then Lee can never again challenge for the title as long as Femi holds the title. However, Wes Lee is not at all worried about the stipulation, and he’s used to facing adversity, as he explained last night in a new digital video posted on the NXT X account. Lee stated the following:

“See, Oba Femi believes that this being my first and final opportunity at the North American Championship as long as he holds it scares me. Dawg, I’ve been facing adversity my entire life. The fact that I still have a chance to win my North American Championship back, that’s all I need. Heatwave, you’re gonna see a different kind of Kardiac Kid. And just know, I’m known to be a little rascal.”

Lee vs. Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship goes down on Sunday, July 7 at NXT Heatwave. The event is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.