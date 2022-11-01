Wes Lee On His Dream Matches In WWE, Names AJ Styles & More

Wes Lee has several potential dream matches in WWE, and he touched on a few in a recent interview. Lee appeared on Getting Over and was asked about some of the names in WWE he’d love to face. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On one of his dream matches in WWE: “There’s some selfish ones, like I am a huge fan of AJ Styles. He has been pivotal to the growth of my career from afar. I’ve had the opportunity to meet him a couple of times, and when they say not to meet your idols because they will let you down, that is a lie. Every single one of my idols has lived up to and or exceeded my expectations.”

On wanting a match with Omos: “I love the style clashes.”

On possible matches against The New Day: “That’s honestly what my gear for Halloween Havoc was inspired by. [It was] my New Day-inspired gear because I was hoping that it was going be a new day. It was going to be a new day in my life and in my career, and it was a new day. Yes, it was.”