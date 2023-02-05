Wes Lee Retains North American Title At NXT Vengeance Day

The opening match of WWE NXT Vengeance Day saw Wes Lee retain the NXT North American title against Dijak. The match went back and forth with Lee taking a lot of offense and still kicking out. Eventually, Dijak trapped him in a desk chair with a broom and tried a moonsault from the top to the outside, but Tony D’Angelo and Stacks pushed Lee out of the way. Lee got Dijak back in the ring to hit a series of kicks and win.

Lee is currently in the middle of his first reign as champion, which has lasted for 105 days so far. Lee won the title at Halloween Havoc on October 22, 2022, defeating Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Nathan Frazer, and Oro Mensah in a ladder match.

