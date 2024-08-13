wrestling / News

Wes Lee Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

August 13, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Main Event Wes Lee Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Wes Lee will speak on tonight’s episode of NXT.

This comes a week after Lee was attacked by The Rascalz in a reunion match. Here is the updated card:

* NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Otis

* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs.Andre Chase & Ridge Holland

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe

* WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page to appear

* We’ll hear from Wes Lee

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wes Lee, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading