Wes Lee Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced that Wes Lee will speak on tonight’s episode of NXT.
This comes a week after Lee was attacked by The Rascalz in a reunion match. Here is the updated card:
* NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Otis
* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs.Andre Chase & Ridge Holland
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe
* WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page to appear
* We’ll hear from Wes Lee
After his SHOCKING betrayal of The Rascalz last week at #NXTGAB, we will hear from @WesLee_WWE TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Yz0jiqBYJW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2024
