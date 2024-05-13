Wes Lee Segment Announced For WWE NXT

May 13, 2024 | Posted by

WWE has announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

The company confirmed that fans will hear from Wes Lee, a week after beating Josh Briggs. Lee returned two weeks ago to confront North American Champion, Oba Femi. Here is the updated card:

Battleground Women’s North American title ladder match qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

Battleground Women’s North American title ladder match qualifier: Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

NXT Heritage Cup holder Charlie Dempsey defends against Tony D’Angelo

Noam Dar vs. Je’Von Evans

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

We will hear from Wes Lee