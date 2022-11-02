– During a recent interview with Getting Over, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee discussed his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I still can’t wrap my head around [the fact that] I have that man’s phone number. We have interactions everyday that I see him at the PC and yes, the inner child in me is like, losing his mind over the fact that I have this relationship with Shawn Michaels … The fact that we have been able to shed tears with each other means that we have a connection that you don’t really get to have with a lot of people and for me to have that with one of my idols is, my entire time here has been indescribable, honestly.”