– Wes Lee managed to survive and come out on top of today’s NXT North American Championship 5-Way Match at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show. The Ladder Match featured four contenders all vying for Lee’s title, including Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Axiom, and Ilja Dragunov.

Dragon Lee made his NXT in-ring debut for the matchup. You can read 411’s ongoing live coverage of today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 event RIGHT HERE.

😱 WHAT A MATCH 😱 AND. STILL. NXT North American Champion @WesLee_WWE 🏆#StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/RfZHmi1mtt — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023