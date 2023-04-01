wrestling / News

Wes Lee Survives 5-Way Match, Retains Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Wes Lee Image Credit: WWE

– Wes Lee managed to survive and come out on top of today’s NXT North American Championship 5-Way Match at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show. The Ladder Match featured four contenders all vying for Lee’s title, including Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Axiom, and Ilja Dragunov.

Dragon Lee made his NXT in-ring debut for the matchup. You can read 411’s ongoing live coverage of today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 event RIGHT HERE.

