wrestling / News
Wes Lee Survives 5-Way Match, Retains Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– Wes Lee managed to survive and come out on top of today’s NXT North American Championship 5-Way Match at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show. The Ladder Match featured four contenders all vying for Lee’s title, including Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Axiom, and Ilja Dragunov.
Dragon Lee made his NXT in-ring debut for the matchup. You can read 411’s ongoing live coverage of today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 event RIGHT HERE.
🛑Stop whatever you're doing…BANGER OTW 🛑@WesLee_WWE@Axiom_WWE@dragonlee95@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR@jd_mcdonagh#StandandDeliverpic.twitter.com/No9sJbzWnX
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
This match is putting the DELIVER in #StandandDeliver 🔥@Axiom_WWE @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR @jd_mcdonagh pic.twitter.com/MeftWe3LSN
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
😱 WHAT A MATCH 😱
AND. STILL. NXT North American Champion @WesLee_WWE 🏆#StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/RfZHmi1mtt
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
.@Axiom_WWE was pulling out all the stops against @jd_mcdonagh and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR 😳😳😳#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/dTXZNwgTqp
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
This match is CRAZY 🤯#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/25DfMJr0xP
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023
WOW.
WHAT. A. MATCH. @WesLee_WWE is STILL your North American Champion after an incredible match at #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/wPpoRxxZQM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2023
