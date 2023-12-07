Wes Lee Thanks Fans For Support Following Injury Announcement

As previously reported, Wes Lee had to withdraw from NXT Deadline due to a back injury, which will require surgery. It was noted that he’s expected to be out between 8-12 months. In a post on Twitter, Lee thanked fans for their support after his announcement.

He wrote: “Thank you all for the get well wishes. Warms my heart to see the love from y’all. Truly hurt to have to deliver the message but I promise to also deliver on my claim to return and rep the WesSide proudly. Love y’all.”