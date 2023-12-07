wrestling / News
Wes Lee Thanks Fans For Support Following Injury Announcement
As previously reported, Wes Lee had to withdraw from NXT Deadline due to a back injury, which will require surgery. It was noted that he’s expected to be out between 8-12 months. In a post on Twitter, Lee thanked fans for their support after his announcement.
He wrote: “Thank you all for the get well wishes. Warms my heart to see the love from y’all. Truly hurt to have to deliver the message but I promise to also deliver on my claim to return and rep the WesSide proudly. Love y’all.”
Thank you all for the get well wishes. Warms my heart to see the love from y’all. Truly hurt to have to deliver the message but I promise to also deliver on my claim to return and rep the WesSide proudly.
Love y’all ❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/XF5wP6DWdp
— WES LEE (@WesLee_WWE) December 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Confirms Some People Were ‘Very Against’ CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Booker T Doesn’t Think CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Will Happen in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW’s Devil Storyline, Says It Will Be Anticlimactic
- Kevin Nash Addresses Bryan Danielson Being on Disciplinary Committee That Ruled on CM Punk’s AEW Firing