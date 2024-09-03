Wes Lee on TNA and WWE NXT’s Crossover Being Beneficial

– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE NXT Superstar Wes Lee discussed WWE’s partnership and crossover with TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wes Lee on TNA working with WWE NXT: “This is something that we never thought was going to be happening. These are two amazing companies that are blending their styles to create a unique product that so many people did not know that they needed. To have the crossover between NXT and TNA has been nothing but beneficial.”

On turning on his former Rascalz teammates: “It just so happened that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. That anger was coming out on somebody, and it just so happened that it was them right there. I’m not gonna say that I regret it. I slightly do. But I also know that, for me to do that to my own brothers, nobody should get on my bad side.”

Wes Lee was in action at WWE NXT No Mercy last Sunday in Denver, Colorado. He lost to his former stablemate, Zachary Wentz, in a singles match. The show was broadcast live on Peacock.