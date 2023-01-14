wrestling / News
Wes Lee vs. Dijak for North American Title Set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day
– WWE has announced that NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against Dijak at NXT Vengeance Day. You can check out the announcement tweet below.
NXT Vengeance Day is scheduled for February 4. The event will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolian. The event will be streamed live on Peacock. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship Steel Cage Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacy Jayne
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak
