– WWE has confirmed that NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against challenger Mustafa Ali later this month at NXT Great American Bash. The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at the HEB Center in Austin, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Also scheduled for the card, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against the winner of an upcoming No. 1 Contenders Match featuring Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker.