Wes Lee Wins North American Title at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Wes Lee is the new WWE NXT North American Champion, winning a five-man ladder match at Halloween Havoc. This is Lee’s first-ever singles title not just in WWE, but in his career. Lee won a match that also included Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazier and Carmelo Hayes, who he fought off at the end to grab the belt.
The belt was vacant after Solo Sikoa relinquished it on September 20.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Halloween Havoc here.
