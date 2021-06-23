Wesley Blake Says He’d Be Open to An NXT Return

Wesley Blake would be down for an NXT return if a Samoa Joe-type situation was in the cards for him. Blake spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and was asked if he would be open to a return to the brand if WWE decided they wanted to bring him back similar to how Joe was re-signed for the Tuesday night brand.

“Yes, I’m always willing to work with any company that would like my services and what I bring to the table. A main event type caliber player where I can show the world what I’m capable of and also help the brand out as much as I can as well,” said Blake. “Like I said, if NXT would give me a call back and the deal was right and I like the circumstances of coming back, I would most certainly, definitely, go back to NXT.”

Blake also noted that he’s open to a reunion with either Steve Maclin, who is on Impact now, or Buddy Murphy who was released by WWE in June. He noted, “Buddy Murphy is another name that sadly, very talented, got released recently and I mean the opportunities of working back with Buddy would be a lot of fun. The great thing about these opportunities now is that you have Steve Maclin, formerly known as Steve Cutler, he’s over at IMPACT. I would always…that’s another thing I’d like to do. I think me and him have a lot of unfinished business. Of still being a tag team together.”

Blake’s non-compete clause will expire in July.