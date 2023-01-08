West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Complete Results 01.06.2022: West Coast Pro Championship & More

The West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? show was held on January 6 by West Coast Pro Wrestling in San Francisco, CA. You can find the full results (per PWPonderings) and a few highlights below.

*Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) defeated The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, Midas Kreed and D-Rogue)

*Robert Martyr defeated Lazarus

*Vinnie Massaro defeated Rickey Shane Page via DQ

*Bryan Keith defeated Black Taurus

*Kevin Blackwood defeated Starboy Charlie

*Sandra Moone defeated Vert Vixen

*Nick Wayne defeated Alex Shelley

*West Coast Pro Championship Bout: Titus Alexander defeated Alec Price