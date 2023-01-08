wrestling / News
West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Complete Results 01.06.2022: West Coast Pro Championship & More
The West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? show was held on January 6 by West Coast Pro Wrestling in San Francisco, CA. You can find the full results (per PWPonderings) and a few highlights below.
*Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) defeated The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, Midas Kreed and D-Rogue)
*Robert Martyr defeated Lazarus
*Vinnie Massaro defeated Rickey Shane Page via DQ
*Bryan Keith defeated Black Taurus
*Kevin Blackwood defeated Starboy Charlie
*Sandra Moone defeated Vert Vixen
*Nick Wayne defeated Alex Shelley
*West Coast Pro Championship Bout: Titus Alexander defeated Alec Price
I didn't hit cardio yesterday so thanks @JorelNelson and @FilthyTomLawlor for letting me get my steps in@WCProOfficial #WCFridays pic.twitter.com/dUj5OQFkCT
— Mile High Samurai • ロイスアイザックス (@RoyceIsaacs) January 7, 2023
ohhhh so @TheApexRM fuckin murders people now #WCFridays pic.twitter.com/ZRhaHddbS7
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 7, 2023
