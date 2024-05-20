West Coast Pro For The Coast Results 5.18.24: Naomichi Marufuji Competes, More

West Coast Pro Wrestling’s For the Coast show took place on Saturday with Naomichi Marufuji in action and more. You can see the results below from the event, per Fightful:

* Alpha Zo def. Adam Priest

* Zara Zakher def. Maya World

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Los Suavecitos def. C4

* Aaron Solo def. Ishmael Vaughn

* Aramis, Rey Horus & Taiga def. Bestia 666, Bryan Keith & Canis Lupis

* Jeff Cobb def. Vinnie Massaro

* Naomichi Marufuji def. Titus Alexander

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Levi Shapiro