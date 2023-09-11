West Coast Pro From The West Coast With Love Full Results 09.10.2023: Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia Title Headliner, More

The WCP From The West Coast With Love show was hosted by West Coast Pro Wrestling on September 10 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights below.

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood

* Ishmael Vaughn, Kidd Bandit, Kubes & Viento defeated Dom Kubrick, Koto Hiro, Lucas Riley & Wicked Wickett

* Kevin Knight defeated Vinnie Massaro

* Jiah Jewell, JT Thorne & Robert Martyr defeated Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gee)

* Lee Moriarty defeated Alpha Zo

* Starboy Charlie defeated Shun Skywalker

* Bryan Keith defeated Francesco Akira

* Iron Kid defeated Aramis and Black Taurus

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Takumi Iroha defeated Johnnie Robbie

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia ended in a draw

