West Coast Pro Home Of Killers Full Results 04.07.2023: WCP Champion Titus Alexander In Headliner Match, More

April 8, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: West Coast Pro Wrestling

The WCP Home of Killers show was hosted by West Coast Pro Wrestling on April 7 in South San Francisco. You can find the complete results (per Righteous Reg) and some highlights below.

* Brett The Threat defeated JT Thorne

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

* Aja Kong defeated Vert Vixen

* Bryan Keith defeated Jordan Oliver

* Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Michael Oku

* Alpha Zo defeated Lio Rush

* West Coast Pro Women’s Championship: Masha Slamovich defeated Miyu Yamashita

* Vinnie Massaro, Starboy Charlie and Jacob Fatu defeated West Coast Pro Champion Titus Alexander, Kevin Blackwood and Alan Angels

