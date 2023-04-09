wrestling / News
West Coast Pro Home Of Killers Full Results 04.07.2023: WCP Champion Titus Alexander In Headliner Match, More
The WCP Home of Killers show was hosted by West Coast Pro Wrestling on April 7 in South San Francisco. You can find the complete results (per Righteous Reg) and some highlights below.
* Brett The Threat defeated JT Thorne
* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated The VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)
* Aja Kong defeated Vert Vixen
* Bryan Keith defeated Jordan Oliver
* Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Michael Oku
* Alpha Zo defeated Lio Rush
* West Coast Pro Women’s Championship: Masha Slamovich defeated Miyu Yamashita
* Vinnie Massaro, Starboy Charlie and Jacob Fatu defeated West Coast Pro Champion Titus Alexander, Kevin Blackwood and Alan Angels
go out of your way to watch @SpeedballBailey vs @TheOJMO from @WCProOfficial Home of the Killers tonight; absolute edge of your seat wrestling #WCKILLERS pic.twitter.com/Z9GKcUJ1Zh
— 🅱️oof🍝Macaroni (@loamysilt) April 8, 2023
This is what a champion looks like #WCKILLERS pic.twitter.com/URa7QHzjDs
— Robert Williams (@rwilliams1283) April 9, 2023
.@SAMOANWEREWOLF is enjoying himself #WCKillers pic.twitter.com/Q9awlTmjZU
— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 8, 2023
