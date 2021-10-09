wrestling / News

West Coast Pro No Leaf Clover Results 10.08.21: Minoru Suzuki vs. Daniel Garcia in Main Event

October 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
West Coast Pro - Minoru Suzuki vs. Daniel Garcia

– West Coast Pro Wrestling was in action for the promotions No Leaf Clover event last night at The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Here are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Juicy Finau, Karl Fredericks & Yuya Uemura were victorious over D-Rogue, Kevin Blackwood & Vinny Massaro.
* Sandra Moone beat Madi Wrenkowski.
* Levi Shapiro beat Steven Tresario.
* Chris Dickinson beat Alex Zayne.
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: AJ Gray (c) defeated Davey Richards.
* Last Man Standing Match: Starboy Charlie defeatedTitus Alexander
* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) beat Clark Connors & Kevin Knight.
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Daniel Garcia.

