West Coast Pro Results 8.19.22: Titus Alexander Wins West Coast Cup Tournament

– West Coast Pro continued the West Coast Cup with last night’s event. It was held The State Room in San Francisco, California, and the show streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* West Coast Cup Quarter Finals: Titus Alexander beat Masha Slamovich to advance.

* West Coast Cup Quarter Finals: Nick Wayne picked up a win over Viento to advance.

* West Coast Cup Quarter Finals: Starboy Charlie beat Levi Shapiro to advance.

*< strong>West Coast Cup Semifinals: Titus Alexander beat Nick Wayne to advance to the finals.

* West Coast Cup Semifinals: Starboy Charlie beat Komander to advance to the finals.

* Komander & The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed) def. Aerostar, Alan Angels, Bryan Keith & Gravity

* West Coast Cup Finals: Titus Alexander beat Starboy Charlie to win the tournament.