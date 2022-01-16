wrestling / News
West Coast Pro Situation Critical Results: AJ Grey Defends Title, More
West Coast Pro Wrestling’s latest event was Situation Critical event, which took place on Friday and saw AJ Grey defend the promotion’s top championship. You can see the results below for the show, which took place in San Francisco, California and aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
* Midas Kreed, Mr. Iguana & Viento def. Adriel Noctis, D-Rogue & El Cucuy
* Vinnie Massaro def. Bryan Keith
* Titus Alexander def. Alpha Zo and Kenny King and TJP
* Nicole Savoy def. Masha Slamovich
. 💥 @mashaslamovich🆚@NikiMSavo
[📺: @WCProOfficial ] pic.twitter.com/9u41P3FLIo
— CHANNEL 88 (@hellmatic85) January 15, 2022
* Jacob Fatu def. Homicide
* Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood
* Mike Bailey def. Aramis and Rey Horus
On demand on @indiewrestling right now is @WCProOfficial #SituationCritical ! Here’s a taste of the instant classic between @AramisLuchador @rey_horus & @SpeedballBailey ! Truly an unforgettable performance from all three! Gladiators, I salute you. 🎙#prowrestling #iwtv pic.twitter.com/4XEJPoHkpT
— James Kincaid 🎙 (@JamesKincaid) January 15, 2022
SPEEDBALL pic.twitter.com/XZm7AP2Pdx
— 𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖜 (@matts2kool) January 15, 2022
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Juicy Finau
THA MUTHAFUCKIN' TRUTH @RichHomieJuice #SituationCritical pic.twitter.com/VNe1PoWlXI
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF