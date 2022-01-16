West Coast Pro Situation Critical Results: AJ Grey Defends Title, More

West Coast Pro Wrestling’s latest event was Situation Critical event, which took place on Friday and saw AJ Grey defend the promotion’s top championship. You can see the results below for the show, which took place in San Francisco, California and aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Midas Kreed, Mr. Iguana & Viento def. Adriel Noctis, D-Rogue & El Cucuy

* Vinnie Massaro def. Bryan Keith

* Titus Alexander def. Alpha Zo and Kenny King and TJP

* Nicole Savoy def. Masha Slamovich

* Jacob Fatu def. Homicide

* Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood

* Mike Bailey def. Aramis and Rey Horus

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Juicy Finau