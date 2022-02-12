wrestling / News
West Coast Pro The Art of Drowning Results 2.11.22: Mike Bailey vs. ACH Headlines
February 12, 2022 | Posted by
– West Coast Pro was in action for The Art of Drowning show last night at The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Nick Wayne beat Gringo Loco and Steven Tresario
* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly & Rickey Shane Page) beat Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed
* Vinnie Massaro beat B-Boy
* Masha Slamovich beat Kylie Rae and Nicole Savoy and Rachael Ellering
* Kevin Blackwood beat Davey Richards
* Titus Alexander beat Blake Christian
* Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau beat The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Effy)
* Mike Bailey beat ACH
