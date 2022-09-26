wrestling / News
West Coast Pro Walk Among Us Full Results 09.24.2022: WCPW Heavyweight Championship & More
The Walk Among Us event was held by West Coast Pro Wrestling on September 24 in Santa Cruz, CA. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below.
*Jack Banning def. Lazarus
*The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gomez)
*Sandra Moone def. Mac Daddy Mylo
*The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, Midas Kreed & Serza) def. Hunter Freeman, J2 Mattioli, Jordan Cruz & Michael Hopkins
*Titus Alexander def. Viento
*Vinnie Massaro def. Levi Shapiro
*West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu def. Rickey Shane Page
What a transition into the roll through Brainbuster from Titus Alexander!! That was GORGEOUS #WCWalk pic.twitter.com/e3RtX2F56z
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 25, 2022
Cutter from Viento! #WCWalk pic.twitter.com/6wEN6xxgPD
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 25, 2022
Finger Lickin Good! #WCWalk pic.twitter.com/wQ281pfJfl
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 25, 2022
🎥 @SandraMoonepie 😈💥 #WCWalk #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/qdrjCJERfG
— Edwin 🇨🇴 (@edwinc1017) September 25, 2022
