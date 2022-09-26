West Coast Pro Walk Among Us Full Results 09.24.2022: WCPW Heavyweight Championship & More

The Walk Among Us event was held by West Coast Pro Wrestling on September 24 in Santa Cruz, CA. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*Jack Banning def. Lazarus

*The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose & Ricky Gomez)

*Sandra Moone def. Mac Daddy Mylo

*The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, Midas Kreed & Serza) def. Hunter Freeman, J2 Mattioli, Jordan Cruz & Michael Hopkins

*Titus Alexander def. Viento

*Vinnie Massaro def. Levi Shapiro

*West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu def. Rickey Shane Page