West Coast Pro West Coast Cup Night 1 Results: Jacob Fatu Defends Heavyweight Title
West Coast Pro had the first night of their West Coast Cup show on Thursday night, with Jacob Fatu defending the company’s Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired in IWTV from San Francisco, below per Fightful:
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Viento def. Gravity
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Starboy Charlie def. D-Rogue
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Vinnie Massaro def. Jorel Nelson
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Komander def. Midas Kreed
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Masha Slamovich def. Alpha Zo
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Nick Wayne def. Bryan Keith
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Levi Shapiro def. Alan Angels
* West Coast Cup First Round Match: Titus Alexander def. Chris Sabin
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu def. Mike Bailey
Gravity Shawn Michaels's himself onto the middle turnbuckle and then dives to the outside!#WestCoastCup @WCProOfficial @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/m69ISVxpx9
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) August 19, 2022
Northern Lights from Alan Angels! #WestCoastCup pic.twitter.com/0wVG6J0Jgi
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 19, 2022
INSANE ASAI MOONSAULT FROM MIKE BAILEY!! #WestCoastCup pic.twitter.com/mwGGCEnV3f
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 19, 2022
