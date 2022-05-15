wrestling / News

West Coast Pro Wrestling Ill Mannered Results 05/13/22: Will Ospreay, JD Drake, Reno SCUM

May 14, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Ill Mannered Image Credit: West Coast Pro Wrestling

West Coast Pro Wrestling hosted their Ill Mannered event on May 13 from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. Check out the full event results below (per Fightful):

* Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) & Karl Fredericks def. The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed)

* Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik and Shazza McKenzie

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. Bateman & Dutch

* AJ Gray def. Robert Martyr

* Will Ospreay def. Titus Alexander

* Levi Shapiro def. JD Drake

* Timothy Thatcher def. Kevin Blackwood

* Vinnie Massaro def. Biff Busick

