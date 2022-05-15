West Coast Pro Wrestling Ill Mannered Results 05/13/22: Will Ospreay, JD Drake, Reno SCUM

May 14, 2022 | Posted by

West Coast Pro Wrestling hosted their Ill Mannered event on May 13 from The State Room in San Francisco, CA. Check out the full event results below (per Fightful):

* Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) & Karl Fredericks def. The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed)

* Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik and Shazza McKenzie

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) def. Bateman & Dutch

* AJ Gray def. Robert Martyr

* Will Ospreay def. Titus Alexander

* Levi Shapiro def. JD Drake

* Timothy Thatcher def. Kevin Blackwood

* Vinnie Massaro def. Biff Busick

AJ GRAY TAKES OFF BOBBY MARTYRS HEAD AND CALLS OUT FILTHY TOM! #ILLMANNER pic.twitter.com/3Z3th4o3Ky — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 14, 2022

Chaos Theory from Titus Alexander!!! #IllManner pic.twitter.com/V8crSyErUZ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 14, 2022

Drake with the overhead belly to belly suplex! #illmanner pic.twitter.com/qW85VOeEYk — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) May 14, 2022