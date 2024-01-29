wrestling / News
West Coast Pro Wrestling Ill Mannered Results 1.27.24: Heavyweight Title Match, More
January 28, 2024 | Posted by
West Coast Pro Wrestling held their Ill Mannered show on Saturday night, with the WCPW Heavyweight Title defended and more. You can see the full results from the San Francisco show below (per Fightful), as well as the full video:
* Andrew Cass, Chris Nasty, Ishmael Vaughn & JC Xavier def. Brett The Threat, Jaguar Montaya, Jiah Jewell & Lazarus
* Vinnie Massaro def. 1 Called Manders
* Beef Tank (BEEF & Calvin Tankman) def. Sky High (Mondo Rox & Robby Lit)
* Aramis, Iron Kid & La Estrella def. El Cucuy & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin)
* Titus Alexander def. Leo Isaka
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Takumi Iroha def. Sandra Moone
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Starboy Charlie def. Alpha Zo
