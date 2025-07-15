Westside Xtreme Wrestling Joins IWTV Streaming Platform

Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) has been added to IWTV. WXW announced the following:

Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) Joins IWTV Streaming Platform

Europe’s Leading Wrestling Promotion Brings Flagship Events and Legacy Content to Global Audience

Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), the largest professional wrestling promotion in continental Europe, is proud to announce its new partnership with Independent Wrestling TV (IWTV), a premier streaming service for independent wrestling.

With this collaboration, IWTV subscribers will gain access to a curated selection of wXw content, starting with:

All Ambition Events

Every 16 Carat Gold Tournament since 2016

And much more to come in the future

This partnership marks a major milestone in wXw’s 25th anniversary year. Founded in 2000, wXw has played a key role in shaping modern European wrestling. Its alumni and former champions include internationally renowned talents such as Walter (Gunther), Axel Dieter jr. (Ludwig Kaiser), Ilja Dragunov, Bryan Danielson, Sami Zayn, and Claudio Castagnoli.

“We’ve wanted to find the right way to work with wXw for a long time, and we’re thrilled to finally make it happen. wXw has been a major influence on the global independent scene, and we’re proud to bring wXw to IWTV subscribers.” – Gerard Durling

By joining IWTV’s growing network—now home to over 400 partner promotions and a library of more than 10,000 events—wXw joins a global platform that already features standout companies like ACTION Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling (BJW), Limitless Wrestling, and archival footage from All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling and Battlarts.

IWTV subscriptions are available for $10 per month, with streaming supported on the Apple App Store, Google Play, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Launch date: 2025-07-17

For more updates, follow @wXwGermany and @indiewrestling on social media or visit wXw-wrestling.com and independentwrestling.tv.