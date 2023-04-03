Notes On What Was Discussed During WWE Employee & Talent Meetings

WWE held an all-employee and a talent meeting on Monday following the news of the company being sold to Endeavor, and a new report has details on what went down. Fightful Select reports that the employee meeting was lead by Triple H, Nick Khan, and Frank Riddick, and it was noted that Endeavor will not be involved in creative or production of the product.

The talent meeting took place at 6 PM ET before Raw, with some Smackdown talent and Raw talent that weren’t booked not in attendance as several were on a long travel stretch. Khan and Triple H led the meeting, which reiterated that nothing would change under Endeavor. The leaders discussed WrestleMania’s record-breaking numbers and Vince McMahon was mentioned a few times as one of the people in control of the new company. There were no specific details mentioned regarding McMahon’s involvement going forward.

The meeting leaders did not take questions, according to the report.