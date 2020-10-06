WWE News: Note On What Fans Are Told Regarding Cheering In ThunderDome, NXT UK Taping Update, Lana Trains With Natalya

– A new report details what WWE apparently tells fans as part of the ThunderDome experience about cheering and booing for talent. PWInsider reports that according to a reader who contacted them, fans are told that certain talents are coming out before each segment and to let fans at home know how they feel, but that they aren’t told to cheer or boo, rather to react and create atmosphere.

– The site also notes that NXT UK will be taping a new round of TV this coming Monday and Tuesday.

– Lana has posted a new YouTube video featuring her training with Natalya: