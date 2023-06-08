wrestling / News
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report reveals what happened once this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air. According to PWInsider, Jay White went to the back after closing the show celebrating his win over Ricky Starks. Starks recovered and exited, getting a big pop from the crowd. Justin Roberts then announced they would be returning to Broomfield, Colorado on Sep0tember 27th for Dynamite.
Following the Rampage taping, a young girl was brought to the ring with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn who said she had been watching it since she was “very little.” When asked who her favorite wrestler was, she said Sammy Guevara. Billy Gunn acted like he was offended and walked out, but then came back and the group did the scissoring bit with her.
