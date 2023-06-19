Details On What Happened With AEW’s Planned Roster Split

AEW originally had plans for a possible roster split between Dynamite and Collision, and a new report has details on what happened with it. AEW had been reportedly making plans for two rosters split between the Wednesday and Friday night shows, and Fightful Select reports that the plans softened leading up to Collision’s debut.

According to the report, preparations and details were sent out in the company indicating the roster split with special exemptions to be made, particularly for champions. Some people on the roster were then told it would be a “soft split,” before plans changed up and they were told there would be some natural sharing between the shows. According to sources at Warner Bros. Discovery, they preferred no split but had said anything would work in the right situation. There was a trademark filed in late May for the term “Transfer Portal” which was intended to be in relation to the split, but that has been shelved for the time being.

The internal reactions at the time were mixed, with several roster members unhappy about potentially missing out on signings and independent bookings while others were happy that the move would be an attempt to minimize the drama backstage.